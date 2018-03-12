The March 12 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — A Washington man accused in an October 2017 slaying in Stateline arrived in Douglas County on Friday afternoon. Jose Rodriguez-Quezada, 44, is being held in lieu of $1.5 million bail on a charge of murder with a deadly weapon. I expect he'll be turning up in district court in the near future.

Filing part deux opens 9 a.m. today at the Douglas County Clerk-Treasurer's offices in Minden and Stateline. The races we were expecting have all been confirmed, so now it's time for surprises.

The state's work on the Airport Road traffic signal and the improvements to the intersections at Johnson Lane and Stephanie Way are expected to continue for a while.

If the soothsayer is the National Weather Service and Western Nevada is Caesar, then we might face multiple storms this week starting Tuesday, including some snow. We'll see how the ides of March turn out weatherwise pretty quickly. I'm hoping it's better than the 25th of an inch we got over the weekend.

With one last nice day for a while, expect to see smoke from burn piles near Sunrise Pass and around Lake Tahoe today, not to mention ag burning. Expect sunny skies and a high temperature near 60 degrees.