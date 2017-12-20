The Dec. 20 Stormy R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — If you're heading into the mountains expect to run into chain controls, but as of 6:45 a.m. the biggest portion of the storm hadn't hit Carson Valley. Reno got some pretty good snow, so if you're heading north this morning be careful.

Kingsbury has a nice coating of snow on it, so be careful going over the top if you're heading to Stateline.

There's a chance we'll still see snow this morning, but it's 39 degrees out so the temperature will have to come down a bit. It looks like we're last on the list for this storm.

The wind is still blasting through the Valley with a 53 mph gust recorded at Minden-Tahoe Airport at 6:35 p.m. Fish Springs had a 58 mph gust at 3:33 a.m.

Expect snow showers before 11 a.m. with gusty winds out of the southwest at 15-25 mph shifting to the northwest. We've had some rain already this morning so there's our fulfilled chance of precipitation.