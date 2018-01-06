More rain, snow on way to Western Nevada

Saturday's storm was a warm up for what should be a wet couple of days in Western Nevada, forecasters say.

Snow levels were down to 7,500 feet on Saturday morning, but were expected to drop to 6,000 feet by Tuesday morning.

Almost 6 inches of snow fell near Monument Peak in the Carson Range over the past 24 hours.

Heavenly Valley reported 6 inches bringing it to 18 inches, according to snow telemetry operated by the Natural Resource Conservation Service.

Chains were required on Highway 88 from Red Lake to the Mormon Emigrant Trail turnoff in Amador County on Saturday morning.

Monitor Pass was closed due to snow at 4:23 a.m.

Recommended Stories For You

Chains or snow tires are required over Mount Rose Highway

A vehicle slid 30-40 feet over the side at Silver Lake Grade along Highway 88 at 9 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. No injuries were reported in the wreck.

A property damage collision was reported at 8:20 a.m. near the entrance of Spooner Lake on Highway 28.

A gauge south of Genoa Lane recorded a quarter-inch of rain from the storm, while Minden-Tahoe Airport received a fifth of an inch.

A gauge in Genoa recorded three-fifths of an inch. A quarter inch of rain fell in Minden, bringing it's total to .28 inches in the new year, or close to the .3-inch average for Jan. 6.

While the storm closed Monitor Pass, it wasn't sufficient to bring the Bridgeport Winter Recreation Area on the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest’s Bridgeport Ranger District to

the 2-foot threshold required to open.

The area remains closed to over-snow vehicles due to a lack of snow.

"Without the proper amount of snow resource damage can occur, which is a violation of federal regulations and could carry a fine up to $5,000 and/or six months in jail," said Adrianne Thatcher, Recreation Staff Officer. "However, people are still allowed to use this area to enjoy other recreational activities such as snowshoeing and cross-country skiing."

For updates on the status of the BWRA, please contact the Bridgeport Ranger District at (760) 932-7070 or visit the Bridgeport Avalanche Center's website at:

http://bridgeportavalanchecenter.org/