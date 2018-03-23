The March 23 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — The East Fork entering Carson Valley crested at 4:15 p.m. on Thursday at 5,130 cubic feet per second, according to the U.S. Geological Survey Gauge. It's still rising this morning in Carson City, but should crest a half-foot short of action stage around 9 a.m.

With the West Fork receding a bit, Centerville Lane should reopen this morning once the county gets a look at it in daylight. Pinenut Creek was flowing Thursday, too, overtopping Mel near the fire station.

There are road controls over Kingsbury and Spooner, per usual. The dry cycle has picked up and the wind's blowing at my house at least. The traffic cameras show vehicles are travelling normally, where I can see. Someone needs to wipe the lens off that 395 and Airport camera, though.

Marines training at 8,400 feet north of Leavitt Meadows reported getting 34 inches of snow from Wednesday night through Thursday afternoon. That must have been one chilly bivouac.

Gardnerville received 2.69 inches of rainfall over 48 hours, according to a National Weather Service spotter. I was afraid people would think that I made up that my gauge Genoa reads 3.18 inches of rain fell this past week.

It's going to be blustery today and tonight with the wind out of the southwest at 10-15 mph, gusting to 30-35 mph. The high's supposed to hit 50 degrees. We could see a little snow on Saturday.