Young Chautauquans perform at Dangberg Home Ranch

Young Chautauquans of the Douglas County Historical Society will present "Home Means Nevada" at the Dangberg Home Ranch Historic Park on 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Young Chautauqua presenters feature children 5-16 years old portraying historical figures including Carson City founder Abe Curry, inventer George Washington Gale Ferris Jr., Scotty's Castle's Bessie Johnson, Air Mail pilot Claire Vance, gangster 'Bugsy' Siegel and stage driver Charley Parkhurst

"These Chautauquans are really amazing," said Events Manager Kim Harris. "They are very talented, their portrayals are well researched and they bring several historical characters to life that many of us have not heard of before, and are not likely to forget afterwards."

This event is part of the park's Dangberg Summer Festival and are sponsored by Douglas County, Carson Valley Accounting, Full Circle Soils & Compost, Horse Tales Publications, Dr. James the Dentist, Bently Ranch, Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Frances C. and William P. Smallwood Foundation. This event is also made possible with the assistance of Nevada Humanities, an independent affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities.

This Chautauqua event is free for all to attend.

Educators of the Young Chautauqua Program aim to inspire children to find a passion for history through the artistry of Chautauqua. The program brings history alive and encourages a fun learning environment where the children understand the complexities, struggles and achievements of some of history's most inspirational individuals. These positive role models also play an important role in influencing the children's future by inspiring them to become involved in their communities and to have a love of humanity.

The full Dangberg Summer Festival event schedule is available at dangberghomeranch.org.

The Dangberg ranch house will be open for one hour before the concert for anyone who would like an introduction to the Dangberg family history and the park's artifact collection.

This an outdoor event, and visitors should bring their own seating. Please no dogs, legitimate service animals only. The park is located at 1450 Hwy 88, ¼ mile north of the Carson Valley Veterinary Hospital.

Upcoming Chautauquans for this season include Doug Mishler who will portray "Circus Showman P.T. Barnum" on July 11; Larry Lippmann will portray "Stagecoach Robber Black Bart" on July 18; Deke DiMarzo will portray "Watchman Alex Coryell: Virginia City Police Department 1873-1892" on August 15: and Cindy Southerland will portray "Annie H. Martin: The First Woman to Head a U.S. Treasury Facility, the Assay Office at Carson City" on Aug. 29. Michael Fischer will portray H.F. Dangberg 10 a.m. Aug. 4, in a free presentation, in "Curmudgeons, Comrades and Fools from My Days in the Valley".