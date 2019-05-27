Wild horse foundation fundraiser set

The wild horses of Nevada’s Pine Nut Mountains and the volunteers who oversee them will be center stage at a concert presented by multi-talented Nevada singer/songwriter Krista Jenkins on June 1.

Jenkins has assembled a group of musicians for an evening of entertainment at Valley View Ranch in Gardnerville to raise funds for non-profit Pine Nut Wild Horse Advocates.

In addition to a concert from 7-9 p.m., the family-friendly event will feature a gallery wild horse photographs for sale, a demonstration of wild horse training, a silent auction offering bidders a chance to win a diamond wedding set, a weekend at Lake Tahoe, premium Trace Adkins tickets, a first edition Will James Smokey the Cowhorse book, exceptional art and rare antiques, and a raffle of prizes from numerous Carson Valley businesses. Food and a beverage bar will be available.

A non-profit, volunteer community organization, the PNWHA partners with the Bureau of Land Management to humanely manage wild horses in the Fish Springs area.

“Our mission is to monitor the bands (horse families) and train volunteers to carefully administer fertility control, preventing the horses from being rounded up and removed from the range,” Mary Cioffi, a longtime volunteer, said in a media release. “We educate the public to ensure wild horses are protected from human contact and not enticed – with water and feed – into neighborhoods and roadways. Currently we are putting on training clinics to encourage adoption of wild horses so they can bond with humans and find new homes off the range.”

The concert will include a community update on PNWHA progress.

The fate of local wild horses has long been an interest of Jenkins, who grew up in a Carson Valley ranching family. Jenkins is as accomplished at performing classic country (as she will do starring in July’s Carson Valley Community Theatre’s “Always Patsy Cline,”) as she is singing her own ballads about love, loss, joy, and gratitude against the backdrop of rural life. Backed up by her sidekick, Natalie Nielson, on the wash tub bass and bass guitar, Jenkins will be joined by other musicians.

The benefit concert takes place at 1000 East Valley Road in Gardnerville with a panorama of the entire Carson Valley. It offers visitors a chance to wander through a miniature Old West town, explore a collection of antique farm machinery and artifacts, and a museum with rare vintage John Deere equipment. Gates will open at 4 p.m. Children’s activities will include a face painter, a playground and games with prizes.

Tickets are $20 per person and children under 12 are free. To purchase tickets in advance go to Coldwell Banker Select Real Estate, 1674 Highway 395 N. in Minden, Monday through Friday. Tickets will also be available the day of the event on site.

For details contact the Pine Nut Wild Horse Advocates 775-720-8200 or go to https://wildhorseadvocates.org.