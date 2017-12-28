What to know about SnowGlobe 2017

Thousands of costumed festivalgoers will trek to South Lake Tahoe starting today for the yearly basin-based electronic music festival known as SnowGlobe.

The three-day event, which culminates in an all-out bash on New Year's Eve, features ski and snowboard demonstrations and roughly 50 artists throughout the weekend.

SnowGlobe is held at the Community Playfields off Al Tahoe Blvd. today and Saturday from 2-11:30 p.m., and Sunday from 2 p.m. through 1 a.m.

During the course of the festival, parking restrictions and road closures will be in effect. Guests are encouraged to park in the South Tahoe Middle School parking lot, and a shuttle will drop off and pick up attendees at the intersection of Al Tahoe and Johnson boulevards. Al Tahoe Boulevard will be closed to through traffic one hour prior to daily festival start times through one hour after daily end times.

For those wanting to avoid the hustle and bustle of parking in the area, shuttle services will run from the South Lake Tahoe Transit Center and South Y Transit Center to Al Tahoe Boulevard. The shuttle will drop off and pick up from Bijou Community Park

From lesser-known acts to big-name musicians, these are the performers you can't miss at SnowGlobe 2017.

Porter Robinson

This North Carolina-born DJ and record producer broke onto the scene at an early age, releasing three records that topped Beatport's overall chart before he even turned 21. The self-taught Robinson started producing at age 12, gaining recognition just over five years later with "Say My Name."

Inspired by Japanese culture and video games like "Dance Dance Revolution," songs like "Language" and "Shelter" have defined this musician's career and make for a good time on the dance floor.

Dillon Francis

Francis received mainstream attention for his work on the song "Que Que," which he created with Latin-pop artist Maluca. From there his 2012 singles "I.D.G.A.F.O.S." and "Bootleg Fireworks (Burning Up)" further increased his following.

The DJ and record producer recently teamed up with Bay Area-based rapper G-Eazy on the single "Say Less," which debuted in April earlier this year. Stay tuned for additional work from Francis: His second full-length album is expected in 2018.

Zedd

The Germany native grew up with an extensive classical music repertoire, starting to play piano at age 4 and oftentimes writing a song a day throughout childhood. When he was 12, Zedd (born Anton Zaslavski) learned to play the drums and later performed with the metal trio Dioramic.

The musician fell in love with electronic music in 2009 upon hearing Justice, a French electronic duo. From there Zedd became immersed in the genre, winning two remix contests and catching the eye of Skrillex. You're sure to recognize his 2012 hit "Clarity," which features Foxes, and the 2017 single "Stay."

Travis Scott

Scott's latest album, "Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho," dropped somewhat unexpectedly on Thursday, Dec. 21. A collaboration between the musician and fellow rapper Quavo, the record was long-anticipated but its release was announced merely one day before its debut. Featuring the hit "Eye 2 Eye," the album is already receiving rave reviews.

Scott signed his first major deal with Epic Records in 2012 and has gained attention over the years since. With this new release, it's likely that trend will continue.

E-40

Most know the Bay Area rapper from the 2006 hit "Tell Me When to Go" (produced by Lil Jon), which propelled him to the spotlight roughly a decade after the solo album "In a Major Way" brought him some attention.

Moon Boots

While not a headliner, Moon Boots is an up-and-coming act you need to keep on your radar. The musician grew up in Brooklyn with a passion for piano, which led to interest in keyboards and synthesizers. From there, he moved to Chicago and became immersed in house music, inspired by the sounds of Daft Punk and A Tribe Called Quest.

Tickets are available online at http://www.snowglobemusicfestival.com.