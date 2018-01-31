What is hip? Stateline this weekend

If you go …

Iconic soul and funk band Tower of Power is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2018, and is making two tour stops on South Shore to commemorate the occasion.

On Friday and Saturday the ensemble performs at Stateline's MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa at 8 p.m.

Tower of Power's roots were established in 1968 when Emilio Castillo met Stephen "Doc" Kupka and the two began playing music together. From there, the Bay Area-based artists went on to work with acts including Aerosmith, Elton John, Phish, Santana and more.

"Since the beginning, Tower of Power has never stopped touring and recording. Always in demand, the band never fails to entertain and amaze their fans," states the band's online biography.

Today, Tower of Power consists of 10 musicians, including founding members and saxophonists Castillo and Kupka. Additional players include bassist Rocco Prestia, drummer David Garibaldi, keyboardist Roger Smith, saxophonist Tom Politzer, trumpeters Adolfo Acosta and Sal Cracchiolo, guitarist Jerry Cortez and lead vocalist Marcus Scott.

Tickets range from $40-$50 for both shows and are available online via http://www.montbleuresort.com, where additional information can be found.

Tower of Power takes the stage in the venue's showroom, and doors open at 7 p.m.

MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa is located at 55 U.S. 50.

— Lake Tahoe Action