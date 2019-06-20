Weekend events focus on concerts, cars

Music will be ringing out from the Pine Nuts to the Carson Range this weekend as three major concerts take to the stage.

For the first time in Carson Valley, Shriners will be hosting a music festival Friday and Saturday at the Douglas County Fairgrounds.

The festival is a benefit to help repair the Shriners’ temple, according to Minden resident Bill Earnhardt.

“This is the first one we’ve done here,” Earnhardt said. “This is something new for us.”

Lady and the Tramps, John Dawson Band and Locked N Loaded perform Friday night. Acts on Saturday include the Josh Budro Band, Spur Crazy and Cash Only.

Also featuring a craft fair, the festival opens at 3:30 p.m. Friday with line dancing instruction at 5 and music at 6 p.m. The craft fair opens 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday in the exhibition hall.

Tickets are $25 for one night or $40 for Friday and Saturday and are available at eventbrite.com or at the gate.

Over in Minden, there will be more of a ’60s vibe with the band Beetles Flashback performing 6 p.m. Friday.

The Baker Hughes GE Family Concert Series is free in Minden Park. Beetles Flashback is co-hosted by Rejuvenate Salon & Spa and presented by Douglas County Parks & Recreation.

An evening of jazz is the draw for a benefit concert for the Suicide Prevention Network in Genoa Park on Saturday evening.

Nicole Stromsoe will perform in Nevada’s oldest town. The $25 ticket price includes a taco bar dinner. Drinks will be available for purchase. Dinner is 5-6 p.m., and the music continues until 8 p.m.

For those who prefer louder fare in the form of revving engines, Big Mama’s Car Show is 1-6 p.m. Sunday at Lampe Park in Gardnerville.

The show will feature the Great Race at 5 p.m., and features a DJ, food and a raffle. Big Mama’s is a benefit for Douglas County Meals on Wheels.