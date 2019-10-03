Vintage clothing on display at Dangberg this weekend

An exhibit of vintage clothing and fashion accessories drawn from the collection at the Dangberg Home Ranch Historic Park will be open to the public this weekend.

Items to be shown range from the late 19th century through the 1960s. Highlights include the 1898 wedding gown worn by Gertrude Dangberg, a 1903 ball gown, and Fred Dangberg, Jr.’s 1920s tuxedo.

Returning this year is Gertrude Dangberg’s 1898 wedding gown. Casual and formal dresses worn by Gertrude and her four daughters in the first half of the 20th century, as well as clothing worn by three generations of Dangberg children, are also included. Visitors will see a range of men’s and women’s hats, shoes, jewelry and accessories from throughout the 20th century.

Admission to the event is free, though visitors are requested to make a $5 donation. The exhibit is self-guided and is open from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm, October 3-6. Reservations are not needed. The park is located at 1450 Highway 88, just south of the Carson Valley Swim Center.

The clothing is displayed in the historic Dangberg residence, which contains the family’s original furnishings. The park’s newest acquisition, the Decker Brothers square piano given to Margaret Ferris Dangberg by her husband, Heinrich F. Dangberg, as a wedding gift in 1866, is now featured in the living room.

The exhibit is sponsored by Douglas County, Bently Heritage, Carson Valley Accounting, Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce, Dr. James the Dentist, Edward Jones Investments – Tim Cleveland, Horse Tales, Carson Valley Inn, Holiday Inn Express – Minden, Jacobs Family Berry Farm, Nevada State Bank and the Frances C. and William P. Smallwood Foundation.