Valley string students perform with Tahoe symphony

Music will ring across Douglas County on Nevada Day weekend as the Tahoe Symphony Orchestra hosts Carson Valley’s brightest young string performers on Saturday and Sunday.

Guest Conductor Alex Eisenberg leads the string sections featuring the best young string instrument players from Carson Valley Schools playing alongside Tahoe Symphony professionals.

The concert includes works from Bach and Mozart to Dvorak, to early 20th-century British composer Edward Elgar and beloved American icon Leroy Anderson.

Eisenberg, who has frequently appeared as the symphony’s violin soloist, also conducts the Capriccio Chamber Orchestra, an ensemble based in the south Bay Area.

For eight years, he has successfully led this group that integrates student musicians into a professional orchestra.

“He now brings this model to Western Nevada leading the combined student and professional group in two rehearsals and two concerts,” said spokeswoman Susan Cross Stanley. “Students are exposed to a very wide variety of music, which they practice and perfect alongside the orchestra’s pros, led by Concertmasters Brian Fox and Jeffrey Lindhorst.”

Tickets are $30 for adults ($40 preferred seating); $25 for seniors; free for youth ($15 preferred seating).

Concerts are 7 p.m. Saturday at Shepherd of the Sierra Lutheran Church, 3680 HIghway 395 in Indian Hills and 3 p.m. Sunday at Carson Valley United Methodist Church, 1375 Centerville Lane, Gardnerville.

For more information call 775-298-6989 e-mail ToccataTahoe@gmail.com or visit http://www.ToccataTahoe.org or https://www.facebook.com/toccatatahoe/.