‘The Motel Life’ author speaking at Minden Library

Nevada Reads is a statewide book club that invites Nevadans to read selected works of literature and come together in their communities to share the ideas and perceptions inspired by the books they have read. Willy Vlautin, author of the 2019 Nevada Reads book “Don’t Skip Out On Me,” will discuss his book 5-6:30 p.m. Sept. 11 at the Minden Library.

Born and raised in Reno, Vlautin started playing guitar and writing songs as a teenager and quickly became immersed in music. It was a Paul Kelly song, based on Raymond Carver’s “Too Much Water So Close to Home,” that inspired him to start writing stories. He has published five novels: “The Motel Life” (2007), “Northline” (2008), “Lean on Pete” (2010), “The Free” (2014), and “Don’t Skip Out On Me” (2018).

“The Motel Life” was made into a motion picture that was filmed in part in Carson Valley.

This year there are three Nevada Reads books. In addition to “Don’t Skip Out On Me,” they include “Educated” by Tara Westover and “Heavy: An American Memoir” by Kiese Laymon. All three titles are available for loan from the Minden and Zephyr Cove Branches.

Nevada Reads is a program of Nevada Humanities and is made possible with support from Nevada State Library, Archives, and Public Records; the Institute of Museum and Library Services; and the National Endowment for the Humanities.

The Minden Library is located at 1625 Library Lane. Connect with the Douglas County Public Library on Facebook and Twitter, library.douglascountynv.gov, or call 775-782-9841.