Taking tea and mystery with the red hats

The public, Red Hat Society chapter members, family, and friends are invited to an elegant afternoon tea and mystery play on Sunday. Doors open at 1 p.m., tea is served at 1:30, followed by a play titled, "Who killed the darling Duke of Darjeeling?"

Cost is $30 a person for unassigned seating. Options are also available to reserve a table of six — call the number below to arrange.

The menu includes finger sandwiches, savories, scones with lemon curd, muffins, dessert delights, tea cookies and candies. The featured tea is a cranberry-orange infusion plus a selection from Davidson's Teas.

This fundraiser, hosted by Ammon Ra No. 56, "Daughters of the Nile," benefits Shriners Children's Hospitals. There will be raffle and door prizes, a silent auction, and a 50/50 cash drawing. Both ladies and gentleman who enjoy wearing hats are invited to do so however, it is not a requirement. Suggested attire for this elegant event may be dressy or Victorian, and Red Hatters should feel free to wear their Red Hat attire. There also will be more than 60 hats of different colors available to rent (from $3 to $5) while attending.

The location is the Kerak Shriners Temple, 4935 Energy Way, Reno. If you wish to donate a gift basket for the raffle please bring it with you and you will receive a ticket for a drawing.

Please email in your reservation and pay at the door. Your reservation is a commitment and "no shows" will be billed, we hope you understand why this is necessary and look forward to seeing you at this High Tea Party. Thank you in advance for supporting this worthwhile cause.

Contact Vernice Strange PQ and Co-Chair verniceds@aol.com, 775-233-6436 cell/Text, or Larma Volk Co-Chair glvolk@gbis.com, 775-771-2554 cell/Text.

Contact Anita Kornoff at museummatters1@gmail.com