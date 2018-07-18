Tahoe Symphony returns to Gardnerville

Tahoe Symphony Orchestra's 13th SummerFest returns to Gardnerville on 7 p.m. July 27 with Romantix at Carson Valley United Methodist Church, 1375 Centerville Lane.

Reno Philharmonic Principal Cellist Peter Lenz will perform the Dvorak "Cello Concerto in B Minor." The orchestra also digs into Beethoven's "Symphony No. 1," and offers up Rossini's "Overture to the Barber of Seville."

A Reno native, Lenz began his professional cello career at age 13; he has been principal cellist of the Reno Philharmonic since 1982, and of the Reno Chamber Orchestra since 1983. He has also shared the stage with such luminaries as Luciano Pavarotti, Frank Sinatra, Loretta Lynn, and Itzhak Perlman. As a soloist, Peter has performed with numerous regional orchestras, as well as in Reno.

Lenz holds a masters degree in mining engineering from UNR and is a senior research scientist with EP Minerals.

Tickets are $30 for adults ($40 preferred seating); $25 for seniors; free for youth ($15 preferred seating). Donations of any size are always appreciated: ticket sales do not fully cover our expenses, and donations help us to continue providing high quality concerts, including free concerts.

Other stops on the tour include:

4 p.m. July 29 St. John's Presbyterian Church, 1070 Plumb Lane, Reno

7 p.m. Aug. 3 St. Theresa Catholic Church, 1041 Lyons Ave. South Lake Tahoe

4 p.m. Aug. 5, Cornerstone Church, 300 Country Club Drive, Incline Village

For information, call 775-313-9697; e-mail ToccataTahoe@gmail.com or visit http://www.ToccataTahoe.org or https://www.facebook.com/toccatatahoe/