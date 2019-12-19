Tahoe Symphony performs Dec. 29 in Genoa

The Tahoe Symphony Orchestra and Chorus will perform a New Year’s Eve concert 4 p.m. Dec. 29 in the Genoa Lakes Golf Club Ballroom.

The symphony will be performing traditional Strauss waltzes, tangos and polkas so celebrants will be able to dance.

“You won’t want to miss ‘Tales from the Genoa Woods,’ conducted by the winner of our baton auction,” Susan Cross Stanley said. “You’ll go on a ‘Sleigh Ride’ with Leroy Anderson and a wild horseback ride with ‘William Tell.’”

The orchestra will perform Broadway tunes and opera arias from regulars baritone Stuart Duke, mezzo soprano Liudmila Mullin, soprano Anne Davidson and tenor Robert Bousquet.

“For a special treat, guest artist and professional opera singer Jamie Bonetto joins us for an aria by Offenbach,” Cross Stanley said. “We close the concert with the rollicing ensemble number from Verdi’s ‘La Traviata,’ ‘Let’s Drink from the Joyful Cups.’”

Tickets are $100 each and include champagne and hors d’oeuvres. To purchase tickets, visit http://www.toccatatahoe.org or call Kate Brown at 925-785-2986 or Mary Jo Throndson at 267-4412.

For more information visit toccatatahoe on Facebook.