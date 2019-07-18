Tahoe Symphony opens series in Genoa

Tahoe Symphony Orchestra and Chorus opens its concert series at the elegant Genoa Lakes Golf Club Ballroom at 7 p.m. July 31 with a special program. Violinist Alex Eisenberg performs Sibelius’ “Violin Concerto,” and 16-year-old pianist Derek Chien presents the first movement of Grieg’s “Piano Concerto in A Minor.”

The orchestra also offers Rossini’s “William Tell Overture,” and Tchaikovsky’s “Romeo and Juliet Fantasy.”

Eisenberg studied at the Moscow Conservatory and in Vienna. He has won numerous prestigious awards, including first prize in the Michelangelo Abbado Violin Competition in Sondrio, Italy, the Paolo Brociani special prize for chamber music and the Concorso Internationale Rameu in France. As a soloist and chamber musician, Eisenberg has performed with the Vienna Chamber Orchestra, Vienna Soloists, Moscow Symphony, Odessa Philharmonic, Dubrovnik Festival Orchestra, Belgrade Radio Symphony, Kansas City Chamber Orchestra, and Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra.

Chien, a student at the Davidson Academy for the Profoundly Gifted on the UNR campus, has already won numerous accolades for his piano playing. He received the highest rating at the Northern Nevada Music Teachers’ Association Festival five years in a row.

He placed first in the Silver State competition many times, and has frequently won the Steinway Piano, Rotary Music Competition, and other competitions. He performed this movement of the concerto last February with the UNR Orchestra, after winning the UNR Honors Concerto Competition.

Tickets are $30 for adults ($40 preferred seating); $25 for seniors; free for youth under 23 ($15 preferred seating).

The series returns to Carson Valley 4 p.m. Aug. 4 at Carson Valley United Methodist Church, 1375 Centerville Lane, Gardnerville.

For more information, visit http://www.toccatatahoe.org or call 775-298-6989.