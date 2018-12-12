Tahoe casinos feature gingerbread Comstock

Just in time for the holidays, the bakery staff elves at Harrah's and Harveys Lake Tahoe have created two "Gingerbread Virginia City" displays in the lobbies of both of the Lake Tahoe casinos.

Incorporating 400 pounds of fresh secret gingerbread spiced dough, the creative displays feature hundreds of gingerbread cutouts; 120 pounds of royal icing; numerous frosted candies, candy canes; pinecones and much more highlight the displays. Not to mention 200 hours of hard work, with the help of five of Harrah's and Harveys top international culinary students working on the projects.

This year, executive pastry chef Guido Landolt chose the famous and historic regional attraction Virginia City in the wintertime as his inspiration for the annual display, replete with houses, churches, a fire house, Comstock silver mines (complete with signature headframes), "clapboard" buildings, and with gingerbread renditions of the venerable St. Mary's in the Mountains Roman Catholic Church topping the displays.

"When I visited the ghost town of Bodie (Calif.) this past September, I found the old buildings so photogenic I just had to incorporate a historic mining town into this years' theme," Chef Landolt says. "It inspired me to visit and choose Virginia City because it's such a picturesque, local treasure and so interconnected with Lake Tahoe's own history."

The houses will be on display through New Year's Day.