Sunday showing of Radio Memories III sold out

Tickets are already sold out for the Sunday showing of the Carson Valley Community Theatre's production "Radio Memories III."

Because the show is not on a stage and is in a smaller location than most of the theater's productions, seating is limited.

The company's production recreates prime-time programming from the mid 1940s with performers gathering at KVCT Radio in Minden to present a collection of well-remembered radio programs and entertaining episodes from "The Bickersons" and "Ma Perkins."

Reminisce radio memories with live sound effects, songs from "Your Hit Parade" and actual recordings of commercials aired during the time.

The show plays out like an actual radio show and requires the audience to use their imagination throughout much of the show.

"The radio shows challenged the ability to use the imagination," said Jeff Basa who plays Johnny Dollar in the show. "No two people imagined the radio shows the same which also offered discussion among families and friends based on what they interpreted from the script."

Radio Memories III opening night is 7 p.m. June 21 with remaining shows 7 p.m. June 22 and June 23 at the Annex, 1572 Highway 395, Minden. Cost $10. Tickets available at ShowTix4u.com or the CVCT Box office in the Carson Valley Arts Council Building, 1572 highway 395, Minden open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday.

Visit CarsonValleyCommunityTheatre.org or call 775-292-0939 for information.