Spring Loaded Brewfest and 5k this weekend in South Lake Tahoe

It's officially spring, which means it is the perfect time to throw an event blending booze and running.

The second annual Spring Loaded Brewfest and 5k Fun Run is back on South Shore this weekend.

The fun starts Friday with at 3:30 p.m. with a free Sierra Nevada kick-off party, featuring a live DJ and beer tastings at FiRE + iCE.

The activities really ramp up Saturday. The 5k fun run starts at 11 a.m. Costumes are highly encouraged, according to an event description. Not much of a runner? Just walk. It's a "fun run" after all.

Those looking for a true test of physical fitness can sign up for the brewfest corn hole tournament, which starts at 1 p.m.

The brewfest itself gets underway at noon. Aside from beer, there also will be spirits, kombucha, root beer and soda tastings.

New this year is a "Patron Margarita Mixing Seminar."

"Learn from the best in the business on how to mix the perfect margarita."

The seminar starts at 2 p.m. Attendees will receive a shaker and mixing kit courtesy of Patron Spirits (limited supplies).

Live music will be featured at various areas in Heavenly Village and fun activities, including a mechanical bull, will be set up along U.S. 50 on the village side of the highway.

And if all that were not enough, a "poker run" is slated for Saturday. How does it work? Basically you draw a card out of the deck at various vendor tents throughout the day. When it's all said and done the person with the best hand at the end of the day wins great prizes.

It's that easy.

Cost for the Saturday festivities, including the 5k and the brewfest is $25 in advance and $30 day of. The cost is the same if you're just looking to participate in the 5k. Those looking to just attend the brewfest pay $30 in advance and $35 day of. Admission includes a wristband and commemorative glass. Buy tickets online at activitytickets.com/activity/471.

All proceeds go to the Sierra Avalanche Center.