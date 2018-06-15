Spotlight for june 8, 2018

GARDNERVILLE

Carson Valley Days is Thursday-Sunday. Parade is 9 a.m. Saturday, lining up in Minden and runs from Minden to Lampe parks. Information, http://www.carson valley2030.com

MINDEN

Shepherd of the Sierra Lutheran Church is hosting a rummage sale 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. today and Saturday at the church, located at 3680 Highway 395. Proceeds benefit the Veteran Resource Center. Information, Janet, 775-309-0955.

Douglas County Pubic Library hosts family movies 2 p.m. Saturdays through June in the library meeting room at the Minden branch. The next show features "The Great Gilly Hopkins" (rated PG) Saturday. Information, connect with the Douglas County Public Library on Facebook and Twitter, douglas.lib.nv.us, or call 775-782-9841.

GENOA

Sierra Chef Farmers Market 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays at Genoa Town Park, located at 2285 Genoa Street.

Woodfords

Mad Dog Cafe and Market at Woodfords Station will host its grand opening 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. Located at the intersection of highways 88 and 89, the opening features costumed actors recounting tales of old Woodfords, Snowshoe Thompson, a Pony Express rider and early pioneers. Nature and Wildlife artist Karri Smith has her work on display. Karen Dustman will be autographing and selling her books after the historic walk and Judy Wickwire will be taking photographs of people standing.

LIVE ENTERTAINMENT

The Vegas Road Show will perform 8 p.m.-Midnight today and Saturday in the Cabaret Lounge at the Carson Valley Inn.

Bill Wharton will perform 6-10 p.m. Sunday and Monday in the Cabaret Lounge at the Carson Valley Inn.