Spotlight for June 22

GARDNERVILLE

Gardnerville kicks off its summer "Movies in the Park" 5:30 p.m. today at Heritage Park, 1447 Courthouse Alley, Gardnerville featuring " A Dog's Purpose." Information, http://www.townofgardnerville.com.

Young at Heart is sponsoring a family barbecue 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane, Gardnerville. Cost, $5. Information, 782-6349.

Carson Valley Bloody Mary contest noon- 4 p.m. Sunday. Up to 15 local bartenders are competing for the best tasting cocktail. Tickets includes 5-ounce tasting from each competitor. Participating bars; Buckaroos, French Bar, Nv Ugly, Corner Bar, Cutthroat Saloon, Overland Restaurant & Pub and 100 Proof Bar Service.

MINDEN

Carson Valley Community Theater's "Radio Memories III" shows 7 p.m. today and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Annex, 1572 Highway 395, Minden. Cost, $10. Information, showtix4u.com.

Douglas County Pubic Library hosts family movies 2 p.m. Saturday featuring "Despicable Me" (rated PG). Information, douglas.lib.nv.us, or call 775-782-9841.

The Family Support Council's 6th annual Grilling & Chilling is 4-9 p.m. Saturday at Minden Park. Entry is $10, tastings, $1. Information, http://www.family-support.org

GENOA

Sierra Chef Farmers Market 8 a.m.-1 p.m, Saturday at the Genoa Town Park, 2285 Genoa St., Genoa.

LIVE ENTERTAINMENT

The Kid and Nic Show is 8 p.m.- Midnight today and Saturday in the Cabaret Lounge at the Carson Valley Inn. Hits from pop, rock, oldies, current and classic country, 1980s hits and more.

Rock River will perform 6-10 p.m. Sunday in the Cabaret Lounge at the Carson Valley Inn. Buddy and Kim from the Buddy Emmer Blues Band present an evening of blues.