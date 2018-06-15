Spotlight for June 15, 2018

GARDNERVILLE

Patio Music. "The Lost Reverends" will perform 5-9 p.m. today at the Carson Valley Country Club, 1029 Riverview Drive, Gardnerville. Information, the Carson Valley Country Club email info@carsonvalleycountryclub.com or 265-3715.

K-9 Fundraiser. Douglas County Sheriff's Office K-9 Unit Fundraiser 8 a.m. Saturday at the Carson Valley Golf Course, 1027 Riverview Drive, Gardnerville. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and a shotgun will follow at 9 a.m. Cost, $75 per player. For tournament registration, Priscilla Kramer at (925) 876-8116. Donations payable to the Douglas County Sheriff's Advisory Council, Post Office Box 218, Minden 89423.

MINDEN

Park concert. "Caravanserai" will perform 6-8 p.m. today at Minden Park, 1610 Esmeralda Avenue. Originally a replication of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Santana.

Western Train. Speaker Jim Clark will present Part II of his program, "More Trains in the Westerns," in a free presentation 10 a.m. Saturday at the Dangberg Home Ranch Historic Park.

Radio Memories. Tickets for Carson Valley Community Theater's upcoming production "Radio Memories III" on sale now. All seats are $10. Limited seats available. Visit showtix4u.com for more information and tickets or 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday at the box office, located at the Carson Valley Arts Council Building, 1572 highway 395, Minden.

GENOA

Farmers Market. Sierra Chef Farmers Market 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at the Genoa Town Park, 2285 Genoa. Farmers market continues every Saturday through Sept. 15.

Porch party. Genoa Bar's Sunday Porch Parties 1-5 p.m. Sunday featuring live music on the outside stage and street tacos by Genoa Station Grill. No cover charge. Porch parties are every first and third Sunday of the month May through October.

LIVE ENTERTAINMENT

John Dawson Band. The John Dawson Band will perform 8 p.m.-midnight today and Saturday in the Cabaret Lounge at the Carson Valley Inn. The John Dawson Band is a Reno-based group of five fun-lovin' guys who just like to entertain with a variety of modern country and classic rock.