Spotlight for June 1, 2018

GARDNERVILLE

Special Olympics Walk. The Special Olympics Athletes will travel North along Highway 395 9 a.m.-10 a.m. today. The walk begins at Heritage Park and ends at the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. Line the highway and show support. Information, Chris Wiggins, 783-6441.

Fishing Derby. Kids Fishing Derby 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday at Lampe Park. Space is limited. Breakfast served 7 a.m.-10 a.m and lunch served 11 a.m. Cost, fishing free, raffles $1 each or 6 for $5. Information, Heather Gertsch 775-684-9018.

MINDEN

Moving Wall. An opening ceremony for The Vietnam Moving Wall in Minden 10 a.m. today at Eastside Memorial Park, 1600 Buckeye Road, Minden. Information, 782-4554.

GENOA

Recommended Stories For You

Porch Parties. Genoa Bar presents Sunday Porch Parties 1-5 p.m. Sunday. The Genoa Bar hosts porch parties the first and third Sunday of the month through October featuring live music on the outside stage and street tacos by Genoa Station Grill. No cover charge.

LIVE ENTERTAINMENT

TJ Corral. Tickets for upcoming TJ Corral concerts featuring Travis Tritt, Granger Smith and more are on sale now at the Carson Valley Inn. Information, http://www.carsonvalleyinn.com or 782-9711.

Travis Tritt. Travis Tritt will perform 8 p.m. today in TJ's Corral at the Carson Valley Inn. Cost, $49-65. Information, http://travistritt.com, Carsonvalleyin.com or 782-9711.

Rye Brothers. The Rye Brothers will perform 8 p.m.-Midnight today and Saturday and 6-10 p.m. Sunday in the Carbaret Lounge at the Carson Valley Inn. The Rye Brothers are a "power-pop" country act, mixing contemporary country music and rock n' roll guitar driven songs.