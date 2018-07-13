Spotlight for July 13, 2018

GARDNERVILLE

Art Show. At artist's reception for Mark Tompkins is 5-7 p.m. today at the Copeland Gallery, 1572 Highway 395, Minden. Information, http://www.cvartscouncil.com

Gardnerville Movie. The next Gardnerville Movie in the Park is "Beauty & the Beast" on tonight shown at Heritage Park. Movies start at 8 p.m.

Dangberg Legacy. Author and grandson of Fred Dangberg Jr., Steve Achard will speak 10 a.m. Sunday on his book "Lost Legacy of Carson Valley," as well as his memories of growing up at the Home Ranch, in a free presentation at the Dangberg Home Ranch Historic Park.

YAH Bingo. Young at Heart Bingo will be held at the Douglas County Senior Center Sunday. Doors open at 11 a.m. and the games start at 1 p.m. The Coverall jackpot is now $500 in 50 numbers. Popcorn, coffee and most soft drinks are free. Information, 783-6455 or 782-6583.

MINDEN

Car Show. A Cruise for Food Car Show is 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the COD Casino in Minden. Entry is free with a food donation.

Family Movies. Douglas County Pubic Library hosts family movies featuring "The Wizard of Oz" (rated G) 2 p.m. Saturday in the library meeting room at the Minden branch. Information, douglas.lib.nv.us, or call 775-782-9841.

Alpine County

Death Ride. The 2018 Tour of the California Alps will close Highway 89, Highway 4 and Highway 89 starting at 5 a.m. Saturday. Information, https://deathride.com

STATELINE

Celebrity Golf. Through Sunday at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course. Information, americancenturychampionship.com.

LIVE ENTERTAINMENT

RYE Brothers. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Carson Valley inn. The Rye Brothers are a "power-pop" country act, mixing contemporary country music and rock n' roll guitar driven songs. Information, carsonvalleyinn.com.

John Palmore. 6 p.m. Sunday and Monday at the Carson Valley Inn. Musical director for the late Louis Armstrong. Information, carsonvalleyinn.com.