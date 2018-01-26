Spotlight for Jan. 26, 2018

GARDNERVILLE

Health Fair. Douglas County Senior Health Fair 8 a.m.- noon today at the Douglas County Community Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane, Gardnerville. Information, 783-6455.

Elks Meals. Tahoe-Douglas Elks Lodge's family breakfast is 8:30-10:30 a.m. Sunday at the Lodge. Cost $7, children under 10 $4. Non-elks $8, children under 10 $5. Information, Howard, 782-8191.

MINDEN

Eagles & Ag. The 2018 Eagles & Ag event takes place today through Saturday. Information, visitcarsonvalley.org.

GENOA

Winter Music. Genoa Bar kicks off winter with its Winter Music Series 7-11 p.m. today. Concerts are every Friday through April featuring a variety of bands playing rock, country, blues and more.

LIVE ENTERTAINMENT

After Dark Band. The After Dark Band will perform 8 p.m.-1 a.m. today and Saturday in the Cabaret Lounge at the Carson Valley Inn. The After Dark Band provides a variety of rock and roll, country, blues and R&B music and high energy.