Spotlight for Jan. 5, 2018

GARDNERVILLE

Supaman. Supaman sponsored by Gemle?payes "Don't Lose Heart" live 5:30 p.m. today at the Douglas County Community and Senior Center. 1329 Waterloo Lane, Gardnerville. Free to the public. Information, Washoe Tribe Health Center, 265-8622.

Elks Bingo. The Tahoe-Douglas Elks bingo today at the lodge, 1227 Kimmerling Road, Gardnerville. Doors open 5 p.m. Warm ups 6 p.m. Regular games, 6:30 p.m. Cover all jackpot progressive, $1,199 in 56 numbers or less. Power ball, $100. Elks host bingo the first and third Friday of every month.

Sertoma Bingo. Carson Valley Sertoma Bingo Sunday at Douglas County Community and Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane, Gardnerville. Doors open at 11 a.m. Games start 12:30 .m. Progressive blackout will be $600 with 56 numbers or less. Popcorn, coffee, tea are free. Hot dogs and snacks will be sold. Information, Pat 265-5332 or Dianne 248-875-9912, or carsonvalleysertoma.org.

MINDEN

Artist Reception. An artists reception for Vickie Kingman's watercolor students 5-7 p.m. today at the Copeland Gallery,1572 Highway 395, Minden. Artists' work will be on display following the reception through February at the gallery. Information, 265-0320.

Recommended Stories For You

GENOA

Winter Music. Genoa Bar kicks off winter with its Winter Music Series 7-11 p.m. Fridays through April featuring a variety of bands playing rock, country, blues and more.

LIVE ENTERTAINMENT

The Blue Monsters. The Blues Monsters will perform 8 p.m.-1 a.m. today and Saturday in the Cabaret lounge at the Carson Valley Inn. The Blues Monsters is a rockin' blues band from the North Lake Tahoe and Reno area.