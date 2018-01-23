Spotlight for Jan. 12, 2018

GARDNERVILLE

Fishing Derby. 2018 Topaz Lodge Fishing Derby through April 15 at Topaz Lake, 1979 Highway 395 Gardnerville. Information, visitcarsonvalley.org

Portrait painting. The Douglas County Historical Society is hosting a live demonstration of portrait painting by Joyce Pie 1-3 p.m. Saturday at the Carson Valley Museum & Cultural Center, 1477 Highway 395, Gardnerville. Free admission. Information. 782-2555, visit http://www.historicNV.org.

GENOA

Winter Music. Genoa Bar kicks off winter with its Winter Music Series 7-11 p.m. today. Concert series continue Fridays through April featuring a variety of bands playing rock, country, blues and more.

Telescope Viewing. The Astronomical Society of Nevada's night sky viewing today at the Nature Conservancy River Fork Ranch, Genoa Lane. Viewing starts at about 7 p.m. or dusk whichever is later. Viewings are the Second Friday of each month. Telescopes or binoculars welcome. Information, Frank 267-9936.

Recommended Stories For You

LIVE ENTERTAINMENT

Just Us. Just Us will perform 8 p.m.-1 a.m. today and Saturday in the Cabaret Lounge at the Carson Valley Inn. Just Us is a unique group of musicians who decided to blend together the sounds of the Motor City and Oakland, CA to develop "Sweet, Grown & Sexy" sounds – music from the 60's to the present.