Spotlight for Jan. 19, 2018

GARDNERVILLE

ELKS Bingo. The Tahoe/Douglas ELKS host bingo Jan. 19 at the Lodge, 1227 Kimmerling Road, Gardnerville. Doors open 5 p.m., warm ups 6 p.m., regular games, 6:30 p.m. Coverall Jackpot $1,199 in 57 or less. Powerball Jackpot $125. The Tahoe/Douglas Elks host bingo the first and third Friday of every month. Must be 21 or over to participate. No otuside food or drinks.

Crab Feed. Tahoe-Douglas Elk's "All You Can Eat Crab Feed" Jan. 20 at the Lodge, 1227 Kimmerling Road, Gardnerville. Doors open 5 p.m. for cocktails & social hour. Dinner, 6 p.m. Cost, $45 per person-must pay in advance by Saturday. Feed includes, Dungeness crab, clam chowder, shrimp, salad and garlic bread. Information. Jim 267-9205 or Rich, 626-222-6356.

YAH Bingo. Young At Heart Senior Citizens Club hosts bingo Jan. 21 at the Douglas County Community Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane, Garnderville. Doors open at 11 a.m. Games start at 1 p.m. Bingo is the third and fifth Sunday of the month. Information, 783-6455 or 267-4897.

MINDEN

Build a Plane. Build a light aircraft 9 a.m. Saturday at the Minden-Tahoe Airport. Group meets in front of the Airport Administration. For teens. Information, Don Dixon buildaplanesportsavaiationfoudnation.com or 775-721-0173.

GENOA

Winter Music. Genoa Bar kicks off winter with its Winter Music Series 7-11 p.m. Fridays Nov.-April featuring a variety of bands playing rock, country, blues and more.

LIVE ENTERTAINMENT

Reckless Envy. Reckless Envy will perform 8 p.m.-1 a.m. today and Saturday in the cabaret lounge at the Carson Valley Inn. The versatility of Reckless Envy might just bring a heartfelt ballad such as Chris Stapleton's version of "Tennessee Whiskey," an authentic version of "Barracuda" by Heart and more.