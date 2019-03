Tickets are available for Sister's Easter Catechism on April 20 at the Carson Valley Inn in Minden.

Sister answers timeworn questions of the season like "Why isn't Easter the same day every year like Christmas?" and "Will My Bunny Go To Heaven?"

Part pageant, and part hysterical, this latest of the Late Nite Catechism series unearths the origins of Easter bunnies, Easter eggs, Easter bonnets, Easter baskets, and of course those yummy Easter Peeps.

Shows are 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tickets are $20 plus a $2 service fee at the Hotel Desk or Call 775-783-6606. The show if for adults 21 and over.