Sinfonia Spring Concert Sunday in Minden

The Carson Valley Sinfonia will present its annual Spring Concert at 4 p.m. Sunday at the CVIC Hall in Minden.

The performance is open to the public without charge.

The program will include scores by Bach and Mozart and feature the compositions and arrangements of Conductor John O'Neill.

Bach will be represented by the first movement of his "Concerto Grosso No. 5" and Mozart with a string orchestra arrangement of the first movement of his famous, "Jupiter Symphony." O'Neill's works include "A Mambo for Mike," "The Japanese Cricket," "Orange Blossom Blues," "A Stephen Foster Medley," "A Little Bit of Ireland" and the premiere performance of a new arrangement of "For Kathleen, Lullaby and Wedding Dance," dedicated to his daughter.

The Sinfonia is a student/community string orchestra that meets weekly during the fall, winter and spring and is affiliated with the Carson Valley Violin School, founded by John and Nelle O'Neill in 1992. Since its inception in the early '90s, the Sinfonia has premiered over 40 works by three local composers that were subsequently published and are now available nationwide from J. W. Pepper, the world's largest retailer of sheet music.

For information on the concert, Sinfonia or Carson Valley Violin School, call 775-267-3495