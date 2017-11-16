Sinfonia concert in Minden on Sunday

The Carson Valley Sinfonia will present its annual Fall-Winter Concert 4 p.m. Sunday in Minden's historic CVIC Hall. The performance marks the beginning of the groups 25th year as an affiliate of the Carson Valley Violin School which was founded in 1992. The concert is open to the public without charge.

The program will feature the Minuet from Mozart's "Symphony No. 40 in G minor," Bach's "Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring," and highlights from "The Sound of Music" by Richard Rodgers.

Other classical works include Saint-Saens's "Gloria and Alleluia" and a movement from Handel's "Concerto Grosso, Opus 6." The performance will conclude with two of conductor John O'Neill's original compositions, "Back to the Country!" and a new orchestration of "The Root Beer Barrel Polka." The latter work was first published in 1987 by Belwin Mills Publications and later became the basis for "The Fourth of July Polka" written for the Reno Philharmonic?s 1993 Pops in the Park concert. Subsequently, it was performed for many years at the annual Genoa event. Both "Back to the Country" and the Polka may be viewed and heard at jwpepper.com.

The Sinfonia, a student-community string orchestra is sponsored by the Carson Valley Violin School, founded in 1992 by John and Nelle O'Neill and Friends of the Carson Valley Youth Orchestra. For information call (775) 267-3495.