Sierra Sweethearts serenade Dangberg Home Ranch

Sierra Sweethearts will bring bluegrass music to Dangberg Home Ranch Historic Park at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Sierra Sweethearts are Northern Nevada's premier all woman ensemble. The band features sparkling vocal harmonies and sizzling instrumentals.

Winners of the 2017 "Forte Award for Northern Nevada's Best Bluegrass/Americana Band", the Sweethearts serve up an exciting mix of bluegrass, cowboy, swing and country classics, spiced with generous amounts of humor.

"A favorite of Carson Valley and beyond, these gals always entertain," said the park's events manager, Kim Harris.

This event is part of the park's Dangberg Summer Festival.

The concert is also funded in part by the Nevada Arts Council, a state agency, and the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency.

The full Dangberg Summer Festival event schedule is available at dangberghomeranch.org.

The Dangberg ranch house will be open for one hour before the concert for anyone who would like an introduction to the Dangberg family history and the park's artifact collection.

Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for members and free for 16 and younger.

Visitors should bring their own seating and are welcome to bring a picnic dinner to enjoy. Please no dogs, legitimate service animals only. The park is located at 1450 Hwy 88, Â¼ mile north of the Carson Valley Veterinary Hospital.