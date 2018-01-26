Sierra Cinemas film series presents ‘Rogue Elements’

Sierra Cinemas — the weekly film-focused collaboration between Lake Tahoe AleWorX, FNCTN and Sierra-at-Tahoe — returns with its next installment: Teton Gravity Research's "Rogue Elements."

"Since the dawn of time, everything that has lived and breathed on this planet has been subject to the whims of Mother Nature. The nature of an adventurer is inherently rogue; typically wild in character, subject to the fancy of their imagination.

"We are unequivocally drawn to nature's rawest fury and deepest mysteries. These are the irreverent souls who pursue the edge," states Teton Gravity Research's online description of "Rogue Elements."

The film will screen on Saturday, Jan. 27, and stars athletes including Angel Collinson, Griffin Post, Jeremy Jones, Nick McNutt and many more, in locations including Bolivia, France, British Columbia and California (among others).

"In the winter of 2017, the magnitude of winter's force was on full display. Telephone-pole-snapping storms pounded the Wyoming landscape. Regions to the west, recently left arid and forgotten, were gifted with unprecedented accumulation," continues the "Rogue Elements" description.

"Join the TGR team as they embark on an adventure filled with fury and glory, and witness the unimaginable."

The event is free to attend and suitable for the entire family. It begins at 5 p.m. on the patio adjacent to Lake Tahoe AleWorX. Bring blankets, chairs and other supplies to stay warm and comfortable — the movie is shown outdoors!

Learn more online at http://www.facebook.com/laketahoealeworx. The venue is located at 2050 Lake Tahoe Blvd.

House music in Heavenly Village

South Shore gets a taste of up-and-coming house music with a performance from San Francisco native James Smith — who goes by the stage name FreeFall — this weekend.

"FreeFall's journey from guitar player to house music slinger has seen him take a long snaking path of tangential musical inspirations. His love of rock music saw him gravitate towards the brash and upfront sound of dubstep early on, but he quickly found himself inching towards something with a little bit more funk," states the artist's biography.

His sound was thus crafted from a mix of genres, creating an "otherworldly space bass with a mature club-ready sophistication," according to the biography.

"FreeFall's demand only rises with each release. Having worked crowds into a sweaty, heaving frenzy for promoters like Insomniac, Space Yacht and Epic, he has blessed the decks at clubs and festivals far and wide, leaving dancers with the lasting memory of his dynamic performances," concludes the bio.

FreeFall performs at The Loft on Saturday, Jan. 27, at 10 p.m. Tickets cost $10, plus tax and fees, and are available at http://www.thelofttahoe.com or at the venue's box office.

Guests must be at least 21 years old.

The Loft is found at 1021 Heavenly Village Way in South Lake Tahoe.

Learn more about the artist on Facebook (@freefalledm).

Santa Cruz band plays South Shore

On Saturday, Jan. 27, Whiskey Dick's Saloon welcomes Santa Cruz-based Jake Nielsen's Triple Threat for a night of blues, funk and reggae.

"Jake Nielsen's Triple Threat is a little bit of Stevie Ray Vaughan, a little bit of the Chili Peppers and a little bit of Sublime. Together these three men have become a Triple Threat to the music scene!

"They are a genre-bending group with the ability to entertain any crowd in front of them, no matter what age," states the band's online biography.

The trio is led by frontman Jake Nielsen, who grew up not letting his cerebral palsy bring him down or dictate his abilities. The now-musician was active in a variety of sports and competed in the rodeo scene despite his disability.

"Sometime during his adolescence he discovered music. He was 15 when he first started playing guitar, and caught on very quickly. He was 17 when he formed his first reggae/rock band FUBAR," continues the bio.

FUBAR was together for close to a decade, opening for bands such as Passafire and Rebelution. In 2010 the band split and Nielsen went on to play solo gigs and eventually form Jake Nielsen's Triple Threat.

While the years brought a handful of transitions, the music has always remained true to reggae, funk and blues roots.

"But the style they have never changes, it's always an in-your-face style, guaranteed to make you get up and dance!" continues the bio.

Jake Nielsen's Triple Threat performs at Whiskey Dick's Saloon at 9 p.m. The show is free to attend for guests 21 years of age and older.

Learn more online at http://www.facebook.com/whiskeydickstahoe.