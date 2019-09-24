Sheriff’s Office hosts third Fright at Fairgrounds

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is hosting their third annual Fright at the Fairgrounds, during the month of October.

Fright at the Fairgrounds will be offered at the Douglas County Fairgrounds located off Pinenut Road in Gardnerville and will run every Friday and Saturday afternoon and evening through the month of October. Tickets are $5 for kids and $10 for adults. Operation times are 3-5:30 p.m. for smaller kids (not so scary) and 6-9 pm for older kids and adults (full scare)! Free candy is offered to kids between 3-5:30 p.m. each Friday and Saturday.

This attraction is operated by sheriff’s deputies and civilian volunteers who donate their time planning, building, decorating and operating the event.

This event has been extremely popular in past years and produces big scares, screams and fun and excitement for all ages.

All proceeds from Fright at the Fairground will be given to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office-Search and Rescue Unit, for training and much needed equipment. The Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team, is made up completely with volunteers and is responsible for saving lives and locating lost or stranded people.

Please-no costumes allowed.

For a sneak peek experience, Check out the video trailer on YouTube.