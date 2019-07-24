Shakespeare at Sand Harbor continues through Aug. 25

The Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival 2019 season features “The Taming of the Shrew” and “Million Dollar Quartet” through Aug. 25 at Lake Tahoe’s Sand Harbor.

For the 47th season, “The Taming of the Shrew” will be directed by Sara Bruner, and Hunter Foster will helm “Million Dollar Quartet.” The productions will be performed in rotating repertory 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays.

In “The Taming of the Shrew,” the only thing that stands between Bianca and a bevy of eligible suitors is her quick-tempered, elder sister Katherina. That is until fortune-hunting Petruchio takes up the challenge to “tame” Kate and make her his wife. A madcap marriage and much mayhem ensues in a beguiling battle of wits and wills between the sexes which ultimately reveals an unlikely romance. Can love tame a shrewish heart and surprise an unbridled bachelor? Back by popular demand, this production will include seating sections on stage – creating an immersive experience for audiences.

On December 4, 1956, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley found themselves together in a Memphis recording studio. The historic rock ‘n’ roll jam session that resulted was electrifying. Step back in time with Million Dollar Quartet to experience this tale of broken promises, secrets and celebrations – which boasts performances including “Blue Suede Shoes,” “Fever,” “Walk the Line,” “Great Balls of Fire,” “Folsom Prison Blues,” “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On,” “Hound Dog” and more.

The festival will continue to offer pre-set chairs for every ticket sold. Personal chairs are no longer needed. Visitors may purchase food at Shakespeare’s Kitchen. Alternatively, patrons may choose to bring their own food or drink for picnicking. Complete information about picnicking and cooler size limitations may be found at http://www.laketahoeshakespeare.com/visit/faq.

Adult tickets range from $30 – $99. Youth tickets (age 25 and under) range from $15 – $25. Tickets may be purchased online at http://www.LakeTahoeShakespeare.com or via phone at 1.800.74.SHOWS. Discounts and dining areas are available for groups of 10 or more. For more information about group tickets and dining area availability, call 775.298.0154.