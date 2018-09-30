Sextones first Arts Council concert

The first concert in CVAC's 2018-2019 Concert Series will feature music from The Sextones on 7 p.m. Friday at the CVIC Hall in Minden.

The Sextones are a family of music renegades known for viciously executed soul compositions and white-knuckle driving funk. Fronted by the charismatic and soulful vocalist Mark Sexton â€“ The Sextones' sound is a tip of the hat to the days of Tower of Power and Stevie Wonder while actively forging the path for a new generation of soul and funk. The Sextones continue to diligently craft their distinctive brand of soul with face-melting guitar parts, intricate bass work, commanding drum rhythms, sticky Hammond B3 comping, brutally honest and heartfelt vocal acrobatics and a fearless and exciting stage performance.

In 2014 the original trio of Mark Sexton, bassist Alexander Korostinsky and drummer Daniel Weiss employed the talents of keyboard virtuoso Ryan Taylor to complete their musical family. Over the last 10 years, these young soul renegades have relentlessly toured the west coast gaining a multifarious group of loyal fans that help turn every show into an all-out funk dance party. The future has continued to get brighter for The Sextones as they have shared the stage with music heavyweights, Macy Gray, Charles Bradley, Dumpstaphunk, and their idols are starting to take notice. Festival appearances have included Railroad Earth's Hangtown Halloween Ball, Wanderlust and Brews Jazz and Funk Fest just to name a few.

The year has been a busy one for The Sextones. They are just completing a European Tour and they also released a new album, Moonlight Vision.

Band members are: Mark Sexton, guitar/vocals, Alexander Korostinsky, bass/synth bass, Daniel Weiss, drums/percussion, and Ryan Taylor, keyboards/synths.

The concert is at 7 p.m. on October 5, at the CVIC Hall in Minden. Advance tickets are $22; $26 at the door; and kids under 18 are free. Tickets are available for purchase online at http://www.cvartscouncil.com, by phone at 775-782-8207, at the Copeland Cultural Arts Center, 1572 US Hwy 395, Minden, or at the Douglas County Community Center. Check out The Sextone's music and videos on their website at http://wwwsextonesmucis.com/.