Second 2018 GE Family Concert tonight in Minden Park

The second 2018 GE Family Concert of the season in Minden Park features Santana tribute band Caravanserai, according to the Douglas County Parks & Recreation Department.

The concert is sponsored by Rejuvenate Salon & Spa. Concerts are free of charge due to contributions by local businesses and organizations.

The event will be closing 5th street to allow motor home parking and concessions.

Douglas County Parks & Recreation thanked 2018 sponsors including: Baker Hughes GE, Town of Minden, Carson Valley Inn, AVK Company, Dr. James the Dentist, Rejuvenate Salon, Seyfried Dental Arts, Starbucks Carson Valley Roasting Plant & Distribution Center, Airport Road Storage, Allied Sanitation, American International Tooling Inc., Building Concepts, Campagni Toyota Scion, Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce, Gardnerville Health & Rehab, Keigh Cox Design, Nu-Systems, Inc., R&S Optimum Offset, Re/Max Realty Affiliates and Sullivan Law.

Concerts have been designated as smoke free.

"Out of respect for the home owners, we ask that anyone wishing to smoke please use the designated smoking area located near the Town of Minden parking lot," organizers said.

Children must be supervised at all times. Playing and climbing on the planters and ramp to the restroom are prohibited. Throwing of hard balls is prohibited for safety reasons but Nerf balls will be allowed, as long as they are being used safely.

Concertgoers are being asked to leave their dogs at home.

No lawn space may be reserved or sectioned off until 7 a.m. the day of the concert.

Do not lay blankets on the lawn until after 5 p.m. the day of the concert to keep from damaging the grass.

Tables around the Park are to be left clear for use during the lunch hour and may be reserved after 5 p.m.

Reserved or sectioned off spaces must be no larger than 10-feet square

If tape is used to reserve a section, the tape must be removed for safety and visibility reasons prior to the start of the concert.

RV parking will be allowed in a designated area only starting at 9 a.m. the day of the concerts and an RV Pass is required.

Call the recreation department prior to the concerts to receive a pass at (775) 782-5500 ext. 1.

RV parking at other locations around the park obscures the line of sight for Minden homeowners.

For more information, contact the Douglas County Parks & Recreation Department at (775) 782-5500 ext. 1.