Run kicks off Carson Valley Days Parade

Tahoe Youth and Family Services will conduct their inaugural 5k Fun Run during the Carson Valley Days 8 a.m. June 9.

"It's really an activity that families can do together before the parade," said Tahoe Youth and Family Services Executive Director Karen Carey.

The Partnership of Community Resources turned over the reins of the annual fun run to Tahoe Youth and Family services to help support their mentoring programs.

The theme of Carson Valley Days this year is "Fun in the Great Outdoors," and the fun run will carry this theme as well.

Carey is challenging everyone to dust off those jogging shoes and join in on the fun by running, jogging or walking the 5k parade route, or become a valued sponsor, or both.

"This is an opportunity for serious runners, walkers, joggers and families alike to 'Run the Parade' route to help kick off the Carson Valley Days Parade. Groups, businesses, clubs and schools are encouraged to participate as a team," said Carey.

Tahoe Youth and Family Services is a nonprofit with the mission to promote the healthy development of children, families and individuals through counseling, mentoring and support services through the values of integrity, community, leadership and excellence.

"The reason I accepted this position is because I am passionate about the services provided here," said Carey. "I bring passion and a wealth of knowledge and experience."

Carey has lived in Douglas County since 1989 and has more than 26 years experience as an executive director, first at Family Support Council for 15 years, Tahoe State Alliance for 12 years and being appointed at Tahoe Youth and Family Services in January, she said.

"As Executive Director, it is my role to over see the organization," she said. "My goal is to look to the future of the programs effectiveness financial stability and more sophisticated infrastructure."

Tahoe Youth and Family Services continues to provide a range of services including; mentoring, counseling and drop ins.

"Our mentoring program provides youth clients with volunteer mentors," said Casey. "This special relationship builds trust and self-esteem. Our professional counselors help families and individuals to build on their strengths while moving to a happier and healither place."

For counseling, mentoring, support programs and further information about the Run, Walk, Jog Run contact our South Lake Tahoe office 530-530-541-2445 or our Gardnerville office 775-782-4202, or visit our website at http://www.tahoeyouth.org. Visit https://runsignup.com/Race/NV/Gardnerville/CVD to register for the 5k Fun Run.