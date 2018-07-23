Rockabilly shakes up Home Ranch

In a return engagement, Sacramento area band, Todd Morgan and the Emblems, will bring '50s, '60s and Rockabilly style music to Dangberg Home Ranch Historic Park at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

A young four-piece band, it is led by singer-songwriter and musician Morgan. The band's music consists of original pop and rock music, along with covers of '50s and '60s Rock-n-Roll and up to present day pop and rock songs. The band has recorded three albums.

Morgan is not an Elvis impersonator or "tribute" artist to past rock pioneers.

"We are so excited that Todd Morgan and the Emblems will return to the park for our 2018 Summer Festival. They were very well received last year and attendees truly enjoyed their presentation," said the park's events manager, Kim Harris.

This event is part of the park's Dangberg Summer Festival and is sponsored by Douglas County, Carson Valley Accounting, Full Circle Soils & Compost, Horse Tales Publications, Allied Sanitation Services, Minden Fortnightly Club, A.B.E. Printing and Copy Center, Carson Valley Inn, Carson Valley Sertoma, Jacobs Berry Farm, Cowboy's Café, Personal Pedigree Genealogy and the Frances C. and William P. Smallwood Foundation. The concert is also funded in part by the Nevada Arts Council, a state agency, and the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency.