Reno Jazz Orchestra to perform at CVIC Hall

The Reno Jazz Orchestra will take the stage in Minden 7 p.m. March 13 as part of the continuing Carson Valley Arts Council Concert Series.

Formed in 1997, the orchestra is a 17-piece contemporary big band based in Northern Nevada for more than 20 years. The group includes musicians who have performed with acts such as Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr., Elvis Presley, Natalie Cole, and Luciano Pavarotti. Members have traveled the world with legendary performers.

The program provides a wide range of styles — early jazz, swing, bebop, Latin, fusion and contemporary.

The music director is Chuck Reider, a professional trombonist for more than 40 years. As a showroom musician, he performed with all the great entertainers from Frank Sinatra and Sammy Davis Jr. to Diana Ross and Willie Nelson. He has performed with the Reno Philharmonic since 1984 which included two performances with Pavarotti. Reider is a founding member of the Reno Jazz Orchestra and has been the music director since 2006.

Tickets are $22 with children under the age of 18 free. Tickets are available for purchase online at http://www.cvartscouncil.com, by phone at 775-782-8207, at the Copeland Cultural Arts Center, 1572 US Hwy 395, Minden, or at the Douglas County Community Center.

