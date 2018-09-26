Raley’s selling Aviation Roundup tickets

Grocery shoppers can now add the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and the Red Bull Air Force team to their basket while checking out at their neighborhood Raley's. Tickets are available now through Oct. 14 at the Raley's Supermarket in Gardnerville. The store is offering discount tickets starting at $15 for a child ticket, and $50 for a family pass for two adults and up to eight kids.

The Aviation Roundup is Nevada's last airshow for 2018 and is held at the Minden-Tahoe Airport Oct 13 – 14.

Discounted pre-show tickets for the Aviation Roundup are also available online and at the Minden-Tahoe Airport office.

The Carson Valley region serves as the host community for the Aviation Roundup. Lodging options include boutique, name brand and gaming resorts. For more information go to VisitCarsonValley.org.

Carson Valley's premier airshow, the 2018 Aviation Roundup will host the U.S. Navy Blue Angels October 13 & 14 at the Minden-Tahoe Airport in Minden, Nevada. The event, now in its fifth year, is an action-packed, family friendly event featuring air show performers, planes and military aircraft. Tickets are available at AviationRoundup.com.