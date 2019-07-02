Railroad Museum’s trains ready for Fourth

The Fourth of July is all about celebrating history and the Nevada State Railroad Museum Carson City has its most historic showpieces shined up, steamed up and ready to share with visitors from Thursday through Sunday.

Each day’s festivities will begin at 9:45 a.m. with the “Parade of Trains” featuring the museum’s workhorse steam locomotive, No. 25, the 1910 McKeen Motor Car and the 1875 wood-burning standard gauge locomotive Inyo. Also operating this weekend will be the 1875 narrow-gauge locomotive Glenbrook.

From 10:40 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, the No. 25 and McKeen Motor Car will be making alternating passenger runs on the museum’s tracks, allowing visitors to ride both trains.

Visitors can purchase all-inclusive wristbands, that include unlimited train rides for the day and admission into the museum, where they can view the museum’s latest exhibit, “The Transcontinental Railroad: What a Difference it Made.” One of the showpieces of the exhibition is V&T Coach 17, the only rail car still in existence that was at Promontory Summit for the driving of the Golden Spike in May 1879.

Wristbands are priced as follows: Adults 18 years and older – $15; Friends of the Museum Members – $9; Children 12 to 17 – $9; Children 4 to 11 – $5; Children 3 and under – free.

A new wristband must be purchased each day of the event. Normal museum admission prices and train fares are available, as well.

Contact the museum at (775) 687-6953 x224 for more information.