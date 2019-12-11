Pops holiday concerts sold out

Due to overwhelming demand and limited seating capacity, there are no more tickets to either of the Carson Valley Pops Orchestra’s Holiday Concerts at the CVIC Hall on Friday and Saturday.

The orchestra greatly values the support of the community and is doing everything it can to allow as many member of the public to see the concerts as it can, organizers said.

Those who would still like to attend the concerts are encouraged to call GadZooks at 782-9665 and put their names on a waiting list for tickets.

If any tickets free up before the concerts, they will be re-issued to those on the waiting list.

“We encourage anyone having tickets that are not going to be used to return them to GadZooks for re-issuance before the concert,” organizers said.

Those without tickets can also come to the performances to see if any seats remain unclaimed.

“We will open the doors of the CVIC Hall to ticket holders at 5:30 p.m.,” organziers said. “All ticket holders must be inside the CVIC Hall no later than 6:40 or their seats will be given away to those without tickets waiting outside. The orchestra appreciates your patience and understanding.”