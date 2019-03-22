Polar Plunge raises money for Special Olympics

The 2019 Lake Tahoe Polar Plunge, sponsored by Greater Nevada Credit Union is March 30 at Zephyr Cove.

A fundraiser for Nevada Special Olympics, the event features hundreds of participants jumping in and out of the chilly water of Lake Tahoe.

As of Friday, more than 366 participants have raised nearly $115,000, according to the Special Olympics web site.

The first 15 participants who raise $3,000 or more will get to take a dip in Edgewood Tahoe Resort's heated lakeside swimming pool.

Opening the even is a Tip-a-Cop event at Applebee's in South Lake Tahoe where diners will be served by law enforcement personnel from California and Nevada. All tips will be donated to Special Olympics.

Everyone who raises the minimum $125 donation is invited to an after splash event Mont Bleu in Stateline with a hot buffet lunch, awards and a no-host bar. Guests may join in for $30 a person.

To participate, visit http://www.sonv.org/polarplunge and click on Zephyr Cove.