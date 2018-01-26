Phish added to summer concert series

The band Phish is kicking off its 2018 summer tour with two performances at Harveys Outdoor Arena in Stateline.

The band, known for its improvisational jams, starts its tour at Lake Tahoe July 17 and 18, according to a press release. Phish has established an online ticket request period, which is currently underway and will run until 7 a.m. Feb. 5.

Tickets, which Harveys stated cost $80, will go on sale to the public beginning Feb. 8. Full ticket details can be found online at phish.com/tours/.

Phish is just the latest act added to this summer's concert series at Lake Tahoe. Harveys previously announced Dave Matthews Band and country star Keith Urban are both performing this coming summer.

Dave Matthews Band's performance is scheduled for Sept. 7 while Urban will play two shows July 21 – 22.

They join Charlie Puth, who headlines the venue with Hailee Steinfeld on Aug. 18.