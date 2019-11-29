‘Peanutcracker’ sets Carson City performances

The Sierra Nevada Ballet will present the popular “Peanutcracker — The Story in a Nutshell” in Carson City and Reno. The Carson 2019 performances are 10 a.m. and noon Dec. 6 for schools and 2 and 4 p.m. Dec. 7 for the general public at the Carson City Community Center and the Reno performances are 10 a.m. and noon Dec. 16 for schools at the Pioneer Center.

Tickets are available through http://www.sierranevadaballet.org or by contacting SNB at 775-360-8663.

Based on Lev Ivanov‘s original ballet “The Nutcracker,” “Peanutcracker” is a shorter, 45-minute narrated version that is “designed for families with younger children to introduce them to the wonderful world of ballet,” Rosine Bena, artistic director of the Sierra Nevada Ballet, said.

Bena who wrote and choreographed this traditional holiday show. This year’s performances will feature Bay Area principal dancer Terrin Kelly and Reno principal dancer Carson Ford, along with the SNB professional company of dancers. In addition, this year, more than 85 local children will perform live on stage for this holiday event.

Bena was first inspired to create this special production for families by young audience members. After 25 years of performing the role of the Sugar Plum Fairy professionally, Bena came to discover through speaking with young fans that the Nutcracker was often children’s first introduction to ballet and often very young children found the full two-hour ballet too long and difficult to follow. Bena produced her first mini-version of the Nutcracker with narration in the San Francisco Bay Area in 1993. The short ballet with its growing Christmas tree and animated storytelling proved to be very popular. She continued to present this as the artistic director of Perspectives Dance Theatre and the Reno Ballet to audiences in the San Francisco Bay Area every year through December 2000 until she moved permanently to Nevada and started the professional ballet company, Sierra Nevada Ballet.

Sponsor a Child Program

Through the generosity of many sponsors, Sierra Nevada Ballet was able to invite thousands of at-risk children to attend performances at the Pioneer Center and the Carson Community Center for free and more than 3,000 to attend at the reduced rate of $5. Individuals or businesses who are interested in helping to sponsor free tickets for the Carson City or Reno performances for schools should contact Sierra Nevada Ballet.