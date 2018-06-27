Old West Trio performs Thursday

The Old West Trio will bring classic Western music to Dangberg Home Ranch Historic Park at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

The trio is celebrating over 20 years of performing Western-themed music, from classic Sons of the Pioneers and Gene Autry tunes to contemporary Americana masterpieces. The trio also received the 2011 Western Duo-Group of the Year and was a top-five nominee for 2014 Western Duo-Group of the Year by the Academy of Western Artists.

Members are Steve Ide on rhythm guitar and vocals, Leslie Ide on upright bass, backing vocals and commentary, and Steve Johnson on lead guitar and vocals.

"I am thrilled that we are able to bring The Old West Trio back to Carson Valley," said Events Manager Kim Harris. "They are extremely talented, genuine and a whole lot of fun."

This event is part of the park's Dangberg Summer Festival and is sponsored by Douglas County, Carson Valley Accounting, Full Circle Soils & Compost, Horse Tales Publications, Jacobs Berry Farm, Cowboy's Café, Personal Pedigree Genealogy and the Frances C. and William P. Smallwood Foundation.

The full Dangberg Summer Festival event schedule is available at dangberghomeranch.org.

The Dangberg ranch house will be open for one hour before the concert for anyone who would like an introduction to the Dangberg family history and the park's artifact collection.

Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for members and free for 16 and younger.

Visitors should bring their own seating and are welcome to bring a picnic dinner to enjoy. Please no dogs, legitimate service animals only. The park is located at 1450 Hwy 88, ¼ mile north of the Carson Valley Veterinary Hospital.

Upcoming concerts for this season include Milton Merlos playing flamenco guitar on July 12; Todd Morgan and the Emblems playing rock and roll, jazz and rockabilly music on July 26; Mike Beck playing Western Americana music on Aug. 16; and Sierra Sweethearts playing bluegrass music on Aug. 23.