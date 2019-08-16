‘Northern Lights’ exhibit at Alpine Library

An artist’s reception is 1-3 p.m. Saturday at the Alpine County Library in Markleeville for an exhibit of Les Allert’s fine art photography.

The exhibit will consist of 21 images that will be on display through Sept. 21.

Light refreshments will be served and Allert will discuss techniques he used to produce his work.

Allert used an Olympus OM-D, EM-1 Mark II DSLR camera on a trip to Iceland to create “Seeking Northern Lights,” selection of landscape and historic architectural photographs.

Most were taken at Djύpavίk Herring Factory and other areas in the Westfjords, along the shore of the Arctic Ocean.

He printed some of the photographs in color digitally, while black and white photographs were created using a hand-printed processes dating back to 1873 and 1855.

For more information, visit quailrunart.com.