New Carson Valley history book hits shelves

Unsolved murders. Brazen stage robberies. Tales of buried treasure. They’re all here in Karen Dustman’s new book, Forgotten Tales of Carson Valley.

“We’ve enjoyed uncovering tales from Carson Valley’s early history to share in our blog,” said Dustman. “People began telling us they enjoyed the stories so much they were actually printing and saving them! So we decided to collect them into a book, making them easier to find and enjoy again.”

Included are the true tales of the building of early Kingsbury Grade, and how one plucky teacher saved her entire class of students from a fire. Learn which ugly-duckling Gardnerville building was the pride of the East Fork School District back in the 1870s. Find your way to what just might be the ugliest jail building west of the Mississippi. And learn how the community responded when Snowshoe Thompson’s headstone was nearly stolen. It’s all here in these pages — along with tales of wild men, war heroes, land disputes, brutal murders, and even an elopement on horseback.

“We’re so excited to share these ‘forgotten tales’ of Carson Valley,” notes Dustman. “It’s our hope that they bring history alive for readers, and provide a fresh new window through which to enjoy our beautiful valley.”

Forgotten Tales of Carson Valley is available at the Carson Valley Historical Society & Museum, the Dangberg Home Ranch Historic Park, and on Amazon.com.