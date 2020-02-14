New book focuses Snowshoeing

“Snowshoeing Around Lake Tahoe: Must-Do Scenic Treks” provides snowshoers with an invaluable guide for adventures in the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond.

Whether it is traipsing through virgin snow or on a worn path, this book contains a route for everyone who likes to play in the outdoors in winter. Venture to frozen alpine lakes and wilderness peaks or enjoy the beauty at lake level.

Snowshoeing Around Lake Tahoe is more than a guide to interesting places. It is written in narrative form, with facts and figures interwoven. Each excursion is a story about what one can find and experience on the trail.

One thing that sets this book apart from others is the rating system for scenic quality and difficulty. Each snowshoe is rated on a scale of 1 to 10, with 10 being the most scenic and most difficult.

Snowshoeing Around Lake Tahoe: Must-Do Scenic Treks is available via Amazon, and Barnes and Noble as an eBook for $5.99 and paperback for $9.99. Local bookstores can order it upon request.

Information about author presentations and signings may be found online.

Author Kathryn Reed is an award-winning journalist who loves the outdoors. She has either been living at Lake Tahoe or visiting the area since she was a child. Reed is also the author of The Dirt Around Lake Tahoe: Must-Do Scenic Hikes that was published in 2019.